Afghan data breach unmasked UK spies, special forces: reports

LONDON: The details of more than 100 Britons, including spies and special forces personnel, were included in a massive data breach involving thousands of Afghans, UK media reported on Thursday.

The information was included in the mistakenly released spreadsheet, British newspapers reported, citing unnamed defence sources.

The leak was only revealed to the public earlier this week after a news blackout imposed by the previous Conservative government was finally lifted.

“It’s longstanding policy of successive governments to not comment on Special Forces,” a ministry of defence spokesperson said in a statement.

“We take the security of our personnel very seriously and personnel, particularly those in sensitive positions, always have appropriate measures in place to protect their security.”

But reports in the British media, including the Guardian newspaper and the BBC, said members of Britain’s intelligence service and special forces were among those listed on the spreadsheet.

Britain’s government disclosed on Tuesday that a UK official had accidentally leaked a document containing the names and details of almost 19,000 Afghans who had asked to be relocated to the UK.

It happened in February 2022, just six months after Taliban fighters seized Kabul, Labour’s Defence Secretary John Healey told parliament.

The breach and the resettlement plan to protect those involved from potential repercussions only came to light after a court-issued super-gag was lifted.

The nearly two-year-long court ban secured by the previous Conservative government prevented any media reporting of the leak.

In addition, parliament was not briefed and there was no public knowledge of the resettlement plan and the costs involved.