63 killed as record 427mm rainfall batters Pindi division; more rain predicted

Punjab declares state of emergency in several districts along with imposition of Section 144

Flood triggered by cloudburst causes a breach in Chakwal dam, prompting mass evacuation of population

Army helicopter airlift stranded people from flood-affected areas

Pindi DC declares a one-day holiday, advising residents to stay indoors unless necessary

Punjab mobilises all relevant departments and deploys boats, ambulances, helicopters, and specialised rescue vehicles to respond to the crisis

Floodwater enters Kattas Raj temples in Chakwal with a number of areas, including Ararr Mughlan, Takiya Murad Shah, Mohra Mast, Khanpur and others facing flood situations.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan Army on Thursday deployed helicopters and personnel for rescue operations as Punjab declared a state of emergency in several districts along with the imposition of Section 144 in response to cloudburst and heavy monsoon rains that triggered flooding, claiming 63 lives across the province, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA, since the start of the monsoon season on June 26, the death toll in Punjab has reached 103, with 393 injured. It said that army helicopters were dispatched to rescue people stranded in floodwaters in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and other affected areas.

“Pakistan Army carried out large-scale relief efforts, focusing on hard-to-reach areas to assist residents stranded by the devastating floods,” Radio Pakistan reported.

As part of immediate relief efforts, numerous individuals from flood-hit regions have been relocated to safer locations. Residents in rain-affected regions were also provided with life jackets, along with essential relief supplies.

“Record 427 millimeters of rain, recorded in Chakwal and its suburbs in only 10 hours that led to flooding, prompting the district administration to declare a rain emergency,” the NDMA said, adding that in the Chakri Rajan village, three people were rescued, while 27 individuals were evacuated from Chakwal and Khanpur. Additionally, 10 people were rescued from Chak Monjo, 31 from Dhok Bhadr, and 38 in the Darapur area.

The NDMA said that recent downpours have triggered severe flooding and building collapses across various regions, especially in Punjab, with most fatalities resulting from the collapse of weak roofs in vulnerable homes.

The flood triggered by the heavy rain caused a breach in a Chakwal dam, which led to mass evacuation of the population residing in nearby areas.

Rainwater entered people’s homes, forcing them to spend the night under open skies.

The floodwater has entered Kattas Raj temples in Chakwal with a number of areas including Ararr Mughlan, Takiya Murad Shah, Mohra Mast, Khanpur, Choasaidan Shah were facing the flood situation.

In the last 24 hours alone, 63 fatalities have been reported, with 290 people injured. The deaths include 15 in Lahore, nine in Faisalabad, five in Sahiwal, three in Pakpattan, and nine in Okara, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced an emergency in multiple districts, including Rawalpindi and Chakwal, due to the deteriorating weather conditions.

In a post on X, she said, “An emergency has been declared in various areas of Punjab due to unprecedented stormy rains and flooding. Government institutions are working with zeal and utmost effort.”

Due to weather conditions, the deputy commissioner declared a one-day holiday in the Rawalpindi District and advised residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

The provincial government has mobilised all relevant departments, including district administrations, police, and Rescue 1122, to respond to the crisis. Boats, ambulances, helicopters, and specialised rescue vehicles have been deployed to flood-affected areas where road access is blocked.

Rescue 1122 continues to operate under extreme conditions, with many roads submerged and communication lines disrupted. Field hospitals and emergency medical teams remain on high alert.

Public hospitals across Punjab have been placed on standby, with 24/7 control rooms set up to manage flood response operations. Traffic police have been instructed to arrange alternative routes, and the public has been advised to avoid canals, rivers, low-lying areas, and unnecessary travel.

Moreover, the water level in Nullah Leh is rising and currently measures approximately 21 feet at Katarian and 20 feet at Gawalmandi. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, over 230 mm of rain has fallen in the twin cities, a spokesman for WASA Rawalpindi said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported rainfall measurements of 132 mm at Saidpur Village, 164 mm at Golra (near E-11), 185 mm at Bokra (CTTI I-12), 152 mm at PMD (H-8/2) in Islamabad, and 158 mm at Shamsabad (RAMC).

In Rawalpindi, 235 mm was recorded at Katcheri (near Chaklala), 196 mm at Pirwadhai, 220 mm at Gawalmandi, and 200 mm at New Katarian. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) deployed over 400 pumps to clear accumulated rainwater from roadways.

Waterlogging was reported along several sections of Murree Road, particularly at Committee Chowk underpass, Murree Chowk, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, and other key arteries, causing major traffic disruptions.

A WASA spokesperson stated that teams equipped with heavy machinery are working continuously to drain water from roads and low-lying areas.

Emergency response teams, including Rescue 1122, are engaged in clearing debris and restoring access in major cities. Further intermittent rain is forecast over the next 12 to 20 hours, though a reduction in intensity is expected.

However, thunderstorms and strong winds remain likely in Islamabad, Pothohar, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Balochistan and central and southern Punjab.

CM Maryam has urged the public to cooperate with authorities, follow safety guidelines, and avoid high-risk areas to prevent further loss of life. She appealed to residents to observe official instructions, comply with evacuation orders, and take all necessary precautions.

Power system badly damaged in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Jhelum

Amid heavy rains, the power system was badly damaged in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Jhelum districts on Thursday, leaving around forty-nine thousand power consumers in lurch.

The heavy rain and flash floods washed away several transformers, electricity poles, and wires in various areas. 47 high-voltage poles of ISCO were destroyed, and 7 LT poles and wires were also washed away by rain and flash floods. In Chakwal, five feeders were damaged, which led to power outages in various areas.

Power supply severely affected in Talagang, Dhadial, PD Khan and Chakwal tehsils. Rain also wreaked havoc in Jhelum, too, as the power system went down in Dumeli, Sangoi areas.

Holiday declared in Rawalpindi

On the other hand, inclement weather forced the district administration to declare a holiday in Rawalpindi. The deputy commissioner issued a notification in this regard and directed the people to stay indoors.

The road connecting Fateh Jang to Rawalpindi was closed following intermittent rainfall since last night. Rain drains and streams burst their banks while the Shahpur Dam was filled with water.

Two kids die in Muridke

Two children drowned in water accumulated near Sultan Park in Muridke. Rescue 1122 employees fished out their bodies and handed them over to their families.

Torrential rain in Rawalakot

Heavy rain in and around the AJK city of Rawalakot turned the weather chilly at higher elevations while pleasant at lower elevations.

The downpour led to a considerable rise in water levels in streams and nullahs besides the suspension of power supply to some localities.

River Kunhar in low flood in Mansehra

River Kunhar was in low flood after intermittent rainfall in Mansehra and its outskirts. Rain was also reported from Kaghan Valley, Naran and Shogran.

The district administration advised people traveling to the upper areas to take precautionary measures. “Stay away from streams, nullahs, and the areas vulnerable to landslides,” it warned.

In view of the rainfall, the district administration imposed Section 144 in order to deter people from bathing in rivers and drains.”

Three people were killed in Akbari Gate area of Lahore after the roof of their house caved in. Their bodies were recovered from underneath the rubble. Rescue 1122 personnel said that rescue activities continued for 12 hours.

Glacier bursts feared in KP

The administrations in Chitral, Dir, Swat and Kohistan were put on high alert after the Met Office warned of more heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coupled with warning of glacier bursts.

The PDMA also warning citizens not to drive their vehicles through floodwater.

There were reports of flooding in streams and nullahs in different areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir after heavy rain overnight, with authorities warning residents of landsliding.

Meanwhile, while briefing the prime minister, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik informed the prime minister that this year’s monsoon intensity is 60–70 percent higher than last year, and averaging 65 percent more than anticipated across the region. Traditionally limited to eight to nine spells, the current monsoon season has already seen two to three additional spells, he added.

So far, he said 178 lives have been lost and around 500 people injured due to rain-related incidents. While last year’s projections had indicated rising impacts in northern Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), this year the brunt has shifted towards lower and upper Punjab, Islamabad, and AJK, with the trend expected to persist for the next 3 to 4 weeks.