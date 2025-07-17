Young woman found dead in apparent suicide

KARACHI: A 24-year-old woman, Anshrah, was found dead in her apartment in DHA Phase IV, Karachi, with a noose around her neck. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, when her mother checked her room to see if she was sleeping.

Initial investigations suggest the cause of death was suicide by hanging. Family sources indicated that Anshrah had been suffering from anxiety and stress, which may have contributed to the tragic event. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.