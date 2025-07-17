NATIONAL

Young woman found dead in apparent suicide

By News Desk

KARACHI: A 24-year-old woman, Anshrah, was found dead in her apartment in DHA Phase IV, Karachi, with a noose around her neck. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, when her mother checked her room to see if she was sleeping.

Initial investigations suggest the cause of death was suicide by hanging. Family sources indicated that Anshrah had been suffering from anxiety and stress, which may have contributed to the tragic event. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Previous article
Lift operator arrested for sexually assaulting boy at Karachi hospital
Next article
Three killed in separate traffic accidents in Karachi
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three killed in separate traffic accidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people were killed, and one was critically injured in separate traffic accidents across Karachi on Wednesday, according to police and rescue officials. In...

Lift operator arrested for sexually assaulting boy at Karachi hospital

Maid accused of robbing employers reveals startling details

Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan seal UAP Railway project accord in Kabul moot

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.