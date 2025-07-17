World

U.S. ‘fentanyl tariffs’ undermine China-U.S. anti-drug cooperation: spokesperson

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said the U.S. insists on imposing “fentanyl tariffs,” which seriously undermines dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in the field of drug control.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a related query.

China has made it clear more than once that fentanyl is the U.S.’s problem, not China’s, said Lin, noting that the responsibility lies in the U.S. side.

Ignoring China’s goodwill, the U.S. insists on imposing “fentanyl tariffs,” which seriously undermines bilateral anti-drug cooperation, and jeopardizes China’s interests, he said.

He added that if the U.S. truly wants to cooperate with China, it should face up to objective facts, and seek dialogue with China based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.

Trillion rupee bandage
SCO FM’s Council makes sound preparations for Tianjin Summit: Wang Yi
Staff Correspondent

