Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Dating Speculation During Menorca Getaway

Romantic rumors surrounding Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have swirled since February, after they were seen dining together. Recently, their relationship has garnered even more attention as the duo was spotted enjoying a sun-filled break in Menorca, although it’s still unconfirmed whether they are officially dating.

Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, were seen soaking up the Spanish sunshine during their private getaway. The pair, who starred together in Deeper, were captured chatting while lounging on bean bags positioned on a jetty, as they sailed around the island.

While their joint appearances had become less frequent in recent weeks, exclusive photos obtained by HELLO! and HOLA show them relaxing on the waters near Ciutadella. Ana exuded understated elegance, wearing a sheer white dress over her bikini and accessorizing with a straw hat, while walking barefoot around the boat’s deck. Tom, opting for a light blue sweater and blue shorts, complemented the look with a Panama hat to shield himself from the sun.

Although the pair has shied away from attending public events together recently, they seemed completely at ease in each other’s company. At one point, Ana rested her foot on the seat where Tom was lounging, with her dog Salsa sitting nearby.

Their Spanish vacation is sure to reignite the speculation about their relationship, which began to gain momentum after Tom spent time in the UK promoting Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Ana worked on her upcoming film, Ballerina. The duo was frequently seen together, including at Ana’s 37th birthday in April, where they walked her dogs, Salsa and Elvis, after arriving by helicopter.

The speculation reached a fever pitch at the end of April when Ana attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday party with Tom in London. The couple left together in the same car, though they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

In May, Ana described her collaboration with Tom as “so much fun” and confirmed they were working on several projects together, including with directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie. Tom, in turn, praised Ana’s acting abilities, calling her a “very, very talented, great dramatic actress.”

Despite recent reports that the romance might have cooled due to separate public appearances, their recent Spanish retreat has brought fresh attention to their possible romance. Whether they’re ready to go public remains to be seen, but their getaway has definitely reignited the excitement surrounding their relationship.