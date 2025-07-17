NATIONAL

Three killed in separate traffic accidents in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: Three people were killed, and one was critically injured in separate traffic accidents across Karachi on Wednesday, according to police and rescue officials.

In the first incident, a speeding minibus collided with a motorcycle near Korangi, resulting in the death of 55-year-old Khaliq and critically injuring his wife, 45-year-old Sana. Both were rushed to JPMC, where Sana remains in critical condition. Following the accident, angry bystanders threw stones at the minibus, damaging its windows. Police arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle, and an investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, an elderly pedestrian, estimated to be around 60 years old, was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle near Cantt Railway Station. His body was moved to JPMC for medico-legal procedures, but his identity remains unknown.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Ashraf was critically injured in a collision in DHA Phase VI. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

