Punjab reports 27 deaths in rain-related incidents

In the past 24 hours, heavy rains have claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals across Punjab, while 46 others have sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents, according to reports from Radio Pakistan.

The most devastating events occurred overnight in Lahore, where 12 people were killed and six others injured due to roof collapses. These incidents took place in Muridwal village, Mission Colony on Raiwind Road, and Kot Jamal, areas that were hit by sustained rainfall. Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, swiftly responded to the incidents.

The situation highlights the escalating risks posed by the ongoing monsoon rains, which have also caused widespread flooding and disruption in several parts of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued an alert for continued heavy rainfall across the region, with adverse weather expected to persist until July 17. In anticipation of further damage, the PDMA has activated control rooms and emergency operation centers across districts. Rescue 1122 and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have been placed on high alert, ready to respond to any emergencies.

Residents have been urged to take precautions, particularly by avoiding areas near electric poles, hanging wires, and dilapidated structures, to minimize the risk of accidents. The public has been advised to remain cautious as the severe weather continues.

For assistance, the PDMA helpline can be reached at 1129. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities work to mitigate the damage and provide aid to those affected by the storm.