Punjab govt, opposition reach consensus on assembly conduct; 26 MPAs to be reinstated

LAHORE: A negotiation committee formed to address the suspension of 26 opposition members from the Punjab Assembly has successfully reached a consensus after its third meeting on Thursday.

Punjab’s provincial minister, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, confirmed the outcome to the media, stating that both the government and opposition had agreed on a code of conduct to maintain decorum during assembly sessions.

Shujaur Rehman emphasized that moving forward, there would be no use of abusive language, slogan chanting, or disruptions during sessions. “When the opposition leader speaks, there will be no sloganeering, and the same will apply to the Punjab Chief Minister’s speech,” he explained.

He added that the assembly will follow the recommendations of the Business Advisory Committee to ensure smooth proceedings.

The Ethics Committee, Shujaur Rehman announced, will be reactivated and will review any violations of assembly rules after each session. The committee’s decisions will ensure the sanctity of the House is maintained.

While the opposition did not demand the reinstatement of the suspended members, it was agreed that the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly would address the matter. The 26 suspended members will still be allowed to vote in the upcoming Senate elections.

In a separate development, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan confirmed that the committee’s decisions on the reinstatement of the suspended members are final and binding. “Disrespectful behaviour will no longer be tolerated,” he said, adding that while the opposition retains the right to protest, it must do so within constitutional limits.

Both sides of the negotiation committee also agreed to refrain from offensive language during assembly sessions.

Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar voiced that while the opposition has not apologized for the incident, it was ready to work within the framework agreed upon. He made it clear that if their members are reinstated, they would accept the decision, but if not, they would form a parallel assembly outside the Punjab Assembly building.

During the talks, government representatives, including Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Shoaib Siddiqui, urged for a constructive approach in future sessions. “Criticism should be constructive, and abusive language only damages personal dignity. We aim to define a new tone and culture for future sessions,” Siddiqui said.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to focus on reactivating the Advisory and Ethics Committees and ensuring that the House functions smoothly under the rules. The final decision regarding the reinstatement of the suspended members will be made by the Speaker under Articles 63 and 64 of the Constitution.

The meeting was attended by key figures from both the government and opposition, including opposition leaders Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Moeen Qureshi, and PTI Parliamentary Leader Ali Imtiaz Warraich.