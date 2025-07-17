PIA resumes UK flights after five-year hiatus

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been cleared to resume flights to the United Kingdom after a five-year ban, which was imposed in 2020 following an investigation into the validity of pilot licenses. This move marks a significant milestone for PIA, as it prepares to restart services to British cities, including the highly profitable routes to London and Manchester.

The ban had severely impacted PIA, causing the airline to lose approximately Rs40 billion (\$144 million) in annual revenue. The UK’s decision to lift the ban follows significant improvements in aviation safety standards by Pakistani authorities, a development that was praised by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott. She acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the UK and Pakistan’s aviation experts in achieving international safety standards.

The resumption of flights comes as a relief to over 1.6 million British residents of Pakistani heritage, as well as thousands of British nationals living in Pakistan. It is expected to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost bilateral trade between the two countries, which currently stands at £4.7 billion.

PIA is set to launch the Islamabad-Manchester route with three weekly flights, pending approval of the schedule. The airline’s spokesperson confirmed that preparations for the UK flight resumption are underway, with plans for more routes to follow.

The timing of this development is also significant as the government intensifies efforts to privatize PIA. Earlier this month, the Privatisation Commission approved four groups to bid for a majority stake in the airline, with final bids expected by the end of the year. The government hopes that the resumption of international flights, along with the airline’s first operating profit in 21 years, will attract potential buyers.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif welcomed the lifting of the ban and criticized the previous aviation minister’s statements, which contributed to the disruption of PIA’s operations in the UK and Europe. He also emphasized that the resumption of international routes, including to New York, would improve the airline’s value ahead of the privatization process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the aviation teams involved in this achievement and praised it as a significant step in enhancing Pakistan’s international reputation. The prime minister also acknowledged that the resumed flights would facilitate travel for the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK, further strengthening cultural and economic links between the two nations.