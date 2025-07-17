Pakistan, EU agree to bolster security, counterterrorism cooperation

At 10 th Political Dialogue, Pakistan, EU affirm their commitment to implementation of SEP signed in 2019

BRUSSELS/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Thursday agreed on bolstering cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, among other sectors, during a bilateral dialogue.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO), the development comes at the 10th Political Dialogue between Pakistan and the EU held in Brussels.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led the Pakistani delegation, while the EU delegation was headed by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service.

Both sides discussed key regional and international issues, including multilateral cooperation. Both sides agreed to deepen dialogue and discussions on security during the event, the statement stated.

“The EU and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019,” the FO stated. “Both sides aim to further deepen cooperation in all areas covered under the SEP.”

“Both sides also agreed to continue close engagement under the GSP+ framework, besides acknowledging meaningful cooperation on various aspects of migration, with the third Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Dialogue slated for later in 2025,” the FO stated.

In March, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka had announced that European companies recognized Pakistan as a potential business destination and were exploring new avenues for economic partnership.

The EU is Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, with the GSP+ status allowing the country to enjoy duty-free or minimum duty on European exports.

According to the FO, the EU and Pakistan acknowledged the importance of multifaceted cooperation on security matters, including counterterrorism and counternarcotics.

“They condemned all forms of terrorism,” the press release read. “Both sides agreed on the need for efforts based on dialogue and diplomacy in order to solve contentious issues and underscored the importance of upholding international law and the sanctity of international agreements [and] treaties.”

The FO stated that both sides also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and Indian-occupied Kashmir and stressed the need to pursue peaceful solutions to conflicts in respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

“They agreed on the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” the statement read. “Both sides called for the resumption of a ceasefire and expressed support for initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in Palestine, in accordance with the two-state solution.”

Pakistan and the EU reaffirmed their aspiration to convene the 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025 to strengthen Pakistan-EU cooperation. According to the FO, they agreed to hold the next Political Dialogue meeting in Islamabad next year.