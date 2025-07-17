Pakistan defends Iranian ambassador following FBI’s most-wanted listing

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan has expressed strong support for Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, who was recently added to the FBI’s most-wanted list. A spokesperson for the ministry reiterated that the ambassador holds significant respect in Pakistan for his positive contributions to bilateral relations and is entitled to full diplomatic privileges.

The statement emphasized the close ties between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the ambassador’s pivotal role in strengthening these relations. The spokesperson reaffirmed that the ambassador’s position grants him protection, respect, and the rights accorded to his diplomatic status.

Moghadam, who is also a senior figure in Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the abduction and presumed death of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent. Levinson disappeared in 2007 while in Iran, and the FBI claims Moghadam played a role in his detention. The U.S. government has long sought information regarding Levinson’s fate but has not received cooperation from Iranian authorities.

Levinson, who disappeared while investigating cigarette smuggling on Kish Island, is believed to have been the longest-held hostage in U.S. history, if still alive. The case has drawn significant international attention, with the U.S. demanding answers from Iran. However, Iranian officials have repeatedly denied knowledge of Levinson’s whereabouts.