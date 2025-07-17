Pakistan cricket team arrives in Bangladesh for upcoming T20I series

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Bangladesh for their upcoming three-match T20I series, with the second group of players and support staff landing on Wednesday. This marks the final step in the team’s preparations ahead of the series, which is set to begin on July 20, 2025.

The second batch, consisting of eight players and additional support staff, touched down in Dhaka earlier today. Among them are wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Hassan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Ahmed Daniyal, and Salman Mirza.

These players join the first group of the squad, who arrived this morning. This group includes key figures such as captain Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Khushdil Shah, along with the initial set of support staff.

With both groups now settled in Dhaka, the players are set to rest tomorrow before beginning their training sessions on July 18.

The three-match T20I series will take place at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on July 20, 22, and 24. This series serves as a rematch following their previous meeting in May, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in a home series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced ticket prices for the series, ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, offering a variety of options for fans. Tickets will be sold online via the official eTicket platform, with sales starting on July 15.

Pakistan Squad for T20I Series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim

Schedule for the T20I Series:

July 16 – Pakistan team arrival in Bangladesh

July 20 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

July 22 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

July 24 – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)