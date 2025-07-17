PAF’s JF-17 Thunder and C-130 Hercules to feature at UK’s RIAT 2025

LONDON: A contingent from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), including the JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets and the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, has arrived in the United Kingdom to participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025, set to begin on July 18.

This participation was confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

PAF’s involvement in RIAT, one of the world’s largest military airshows, highlights the Air Force’s commitment to showcasing its operational capabilities, professional excellence, and the strength of its indigenous aviation industry.

Notably, the JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets performed successful air-to-air refueling operations en route to the UK, aided by a PAF IL-78 aerial refueling tanker. This operation underscores PAF’s long-range operational capabilities and the high level of proficiency of its air and ground crews in executing extended operations beyond national borders.

The JF-17 Thunder Block-III, a fourth-generation multi-role fighter equipped with an EASA Radar and long-range BVR (Beyond Visual Range), is capable of a wide variety of combat missions. Its combat-ready features bolster the airpower capability of Pakistan’s armed forces and contribute to national security.

The arrival of the JF-17 Thunder has generated significant enthusiasm in the UK, especially in light of the recent Pakistan-India conflict, with aviation enthusiasts and defense observers eager to see the capabilities of PAF’s fighter aircraft.

The JF-17’s combat-proven excellence has garnered global attention, making its appearance at RIAT a highly anticipated event in the aerospace and defense community.

As part of RIAT’s tradition of themed artistic displays, the PAF’s C-130 Hercules has been adorned with a special livery inspired by this year’s theme, “Eyes in the Skies.” The design symbolizes vigilance, situational awareness, and the technological edge maintained by modern air forces in ensuring global security.

This artistic livery is expected to attract significant attention, reflecting Pakistan Air Force’s creativity and its operational heritage.

The participation of PAF’s advanced fighter aircraft and the creatively painted C-130 Hercules at RIAT 2025 is not only aimed at sharing aviation experiences but also at enhancing PAF’s global image as a modern, technologically advanced air force contributing to global peace and security.