Over 50 children hospitalized after consuming toxic cake

More than 50 children were hospitalized after consuming a toxic cake in the village of Ghulam Muhammad Laghari, near Shahdadpur. The children, aged between three and ten years, began falling ill after purchasing the cakes from a street vendor on Monday evening. Among the affected were Mohsin, Hasan, Huzaifa, Nageen, Sonia, Suhail Laghari, Mushahid Abbas, Yaseen, Falak Laghari, and Bilal.

The children were rushed to the Children’s Ward at Shahdadpur’s SMS Hospital, with many in critical condition. Others were treated at hospitals in Hala. Doctors reported symptoms such as food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Fortunately, all children have since been stabilized. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for selling the contaminated cakes.