NATIONAL

Over 50 children hospitalized after consuming toxic cake

By News Desk

More than 50 children were hospitalized after consuming a toxic cake in the village of Ghulam Muhammad Laghari, near Shahdadpur. The children, aged between three and ten years, began falling ill after purchasing the cakes from a street vendor on Monday evening. Among the affected were Mohsin, Hasan, Huzaifa, Nageen, Sonia, Suhail Laghari, Mushahid Abbas, Yaseen, Falak Laghari, and Bilal.

The children were rushed to the Children’s Ward at Shahdadpur’s SMS Hospital, with many in critical condition. Others were treated at hospitals in Hala. Doctors reported symptoms such as food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Fortunately, all children have since been stabilized. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for selling the contaminated cakes.

Previous article
PIA resumes UK flights after five-year hiatus
Next article
‘2nd this month’: Two killed, three injured as another Lyari building collapses
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA resumes UK flights after five-year hiatus

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been cleared to resume flights to the United Kingdom after a five-year ban, which was imposed in 2020 following...

Emergency drills conducted at Skardu Airport

Three killed in gun attack on bus carrying qawwali group

Pakistan, EU agree to bolster security, counterterrorism cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.