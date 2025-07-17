Opinion

Medicine or meal?

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The skyrocketing prices of essential medicines in Pakistan have made healthcare a luxury for the poor. While inflation affects all sectors, the unaffordability of life-saving drugs is particularly alarming, pushing millions toward suffering and even premature death. The government must take urgent action to regulate drug prices and ensure accessible healthcare for all.

In recent years, pharmaceutical companies have repeatedly increased medicine prices, citing rising production costs and currency devaluation. However, these justifications offer little solace to a daily wage labourer who cannot afford basic antibiotics or diabetes medication. Many patients are forced to choose between buying food or medicines, while others resort to substandard or counterfeit drugs, risking their lives.

The government’s Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has failed to enforce strict price controls, allowing pharmaceutical giants to exploit the public. While some essential drugs are supposed to be price-capped, enforcement remains weak, and many pharmacies sell them at inflated rates. Additionally, public hospitals often face shortages, forcing patients to buy expensive medicines from private sellers.

The situation demands immediate intervention. The government should: strictly monitor and penalise pharmacies selling medicines above official rates; provide free or low-cost medicines through government hospitals and health centers; encourage domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing to reduce reliance on expensive imports; and expand health insurance, ensuring that programs like Sehat Card should cover a wider range of medicines for the poor.

Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. If the state continues to neglect this crisis, the suffering of the poor will only worsen. Authorities must act now before more lives are lost due to unaffordable treatment.

HASAN ZAHID

WAH CANTT

Previous article
At least 61 dead, several rescued in huge fire at hypermarket in Iraq’s Kut
Next article
Trillion rupee bandage
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

SCO FM’s Council makes sound preparations for Tianjin Summit: Wang Yi

TIANJIN: On July 15, 2025, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the Meeting of...

U.S. ‘fentanyl tariffs’ undermine China-U.S. anti-drug cooperation: spokesperson

Trillion rupee bandage

At least 61 dead, several rescued in huge fire at hypermarket in Iraq’s Kut

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.