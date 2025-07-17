NATIONAL

Man pardons wife over children’s murder

By News Desk

The father of three children who were allegedly poisoned by their mother in the Bani area has forgiven his wife and submitted a reconciliation agreement in court. Saleem Masih, who had initially filed a murder case against his estranged wife, Zonaira Bibi, submitted a notarized affidavit in court on Wednesday, officially pardoning her for the deaths of their children.

Zonaira Bibi was accused of poisoning their three children by mixing toxic substances into their milk, following a domestic dispute. The children, including an 8-month-old daughter, a 2.5-year-old son, and a 4-year-old daughter, died in front of their mother, reportedly writhing in pain.

Saleem Masih had filed the FIR at Bani Police Station on June 24, and Zonaira had been in custody at Adiala Jail. However, a reconciliation took place between the couple, with Saleem agreeing not to pursue the case further.

During the court proceedings, both parties confirmed the reconciliation, and Saleem stated that he had made the decision under the guidance of family elders and a local jirga. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Shams Hussain Sial, has reserved the verdict on whether the accused will be acquitted, which is expected to be announced on July 19.

