Maid accused of robbing employers reveals startling details

A domestic worker, Farzana Kausar, alias Mehreen, accused of drugging and looting her employers in several cities, has made shocking revelations during her interrogation by Defence police. Police discovered that Farzana, a former inmate of Adiala Jail, had received a commendation from former Prime Minister Imran Khan for her sewing skills while serving her sentence in the federal capital.

Farzana, originally from Faisalabad, has a long history of theft cases in multiple cities, including Lahore. She was arrested in connection with a December 2024 case filed by Shaukat Mehmood at the Defence police station. Mehmood accused her of drugging his family with sedative-laced tea and fleeing with jewellery, cash, and valuables worth over Rs6.5 million.

Using technical surveillance, police tracked Farzana down. During questioning, she admitted to committing similar crimes in Clifton, DHA, and Gizri, as well as in Rawalpindi. Investigations are ongoing to locate her accomplices and recover the stolen items.