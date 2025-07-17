Lift operator arrested for sexually assaulting boy at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: A lift operator at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. After the assault, the accused, identified as Abdul Waheed, reportedly gave the boy Rs100 and instructed him not to tell anyone.

However, the boy confided in his father, Rashid Ahmed, who had been at the hospital for 13 days caring for his wife. On the night of July 7, while outside the Medical Ward with his children, Rashid was informed by his son that the lift operator had taken him to the third floor of the OT Complex and assaulted him.

Rashid confronted the suspect, and with the help of hospital security guards, managed to apprehend him. Police were alerted, and Sub-Inspector Anwar Baloch arrived at the scene to arrest the suspect. During the investigation, authorities recovered the stained green clothing of the accused, and a medical examination confirmed the assault.

A case has been registered, and the identity of the victim has been withheld to protect his privacy.