Investigation deepens into Humaira Asghar’s mysterious death, former staff under scrutiny

KARACHI: The investigation into the death of actress and model Humaira Asghar, whose decomposed body was found in her flat in the Defense area of Karachi, has intensified, with local authorities examining multiple angles of the case.

Asghar, who was found dead in her flat on July 8, 2024, had been unreachable since October 7, 2024, prompting police to investigate the circumstances of her death thoroughly.

The provincial police, led by DIG South Asad Raza, have expanded the investigation to include Asghar’s former housekeeper, the building’s management, and the watchman.

These individuals had reportedly been in contact with the actress until October 2024, shortly before her death.

It has been revealed that Asghar’s former housekeeper left her employment earlier in 2024, and no CCTV footage was available from outside or around the flat, leaving the police to rely heavily on questioning the people who interacted with her.

One of the significant findings in the investigation was the discovery of three keys to the flat’s main door, all found inside the residence, which had been double-locked from the inside.

This finding has raised further questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Additionally, evidence such as utility bills and rent slips up to May 2024 was found inside the flat, further complicating earlier assumptions that she was financially distressed.

Preliminary reports indicated that Asghar might have been facing financial difficulties, with her last commercial shoot taking place in September 2024. However, a closer examination of her bank account showed a balance of over Rs 398,000, with regular withdrawals ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. This finding casts doubt on the initial assumptions of financial strain.

The flat, where Asghar’s body was discovered, revealed further evidence suggesting that the actress had been dead for a prolonged period. Clothes were found in the washroom tub near the bedroom, indicating they had been washed prior to her death.

The balcony door in the same room was open, and the washroom window in an adjacent room was also ajar, potentially allowing the smell of her decomposing body to escape.

According to DIG Asad Raza, the body’s decomposition suggested that Asghar had been dead for between 5 to 40 days. It was also noted that the flat next to Asghar’s had been vacant for an extended period, and her neighbors were absent during this time, which might explain why the smell of decomposition went unnoticed.

A further detail that emerged from the investigation was that Asghar had tried to contact 14 different people, including a prominent drama director, on October 7, 2024. However, none of these individuals responded to her calls or messages, further raising suspicions around her state of mind and possible isolation during her final days.

The police are continuing to investigate multiple angles, with forensic and chemical examination reports pending.

Asghar’s death remains shrouded in mystery, with the investigation focusing on the involvement of her former staff, the building management, and the possible reasons behind the delayed discovery of her body.

While no official cause of death has been confirmed, the police remain hopeful that forensic evidence and witness statements will eventually provide clarity in this tragic case.