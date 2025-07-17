IED explosion targets MPA Dr Hamid’s residence in Bajaur

BAJAUR: An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Hamid ur Rehman in Bajaur’s Khar area early Thursday morning, causing significant damage but no loss of life, police confirmed.

The blast occurred around 4:50 am at the entrance gate of Dr Rehman’s home, which is situated near the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Dr Rehman, who is also the Chairperson of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) from PK-19, was not present at the time of the explosion.

Police sources confirmed that the powerful blast completely destroyed the entrance gate of the house. Forensic teams were dispatched immediately to the site to collect evidence, and a formal investigation has been launched to determine the perpetrators behind the attack.

Dr Rehman expressed relief that no one was harmed in the explosion. In a statement to the media, he said, “Thank God everyone is safe. The One who protects is greater than those who wish to harm. May Allah keep us safe from such incidents.” He further pledged to continue his public service efforts, stating, “God willing, I will keep working for peace and development in my area.”

The incident comes as security forces in Bajaur have pledged to carry out intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to eliminate militant threats in the region.

The decision was announced in a gathering held yesterday in response to a recent surge in terrorist attacks in Bajaur that have resulted in the deaths of several civilians over the past two months.

A jirga, attended by senior government and police officials, military representatives, political figures, tribal elders, and religious scholars, was convened to discuss the worsening security situation.

Officials at the meeting assured that security forces would focus on precise, intelligence-driven operations aimed at eradicating militancy while minimizing the suffering of the local population. The gathering also emphasized the need for long-term stability and development in the region.