Humaira Asghar’s parents suspect their daughter may have been murdered

LAHORE: For the first time since the discovery of actress Humaira Asghar’s body in a Karachi flat, her parents have addressed the public, denying several claims about their involvement and the circumstances surrounding her death. Her father clarified that he had learned of her passing through relatives, and later confirmed it through the police. He refuted reports suggesting that they had refused to take her body, explaining that he had simply waited for legal processes, including the post-mortem, to be completed.

The parents also rejected allegations that Humaira had been struggling financially. According to her father, she was financially stable from her work in acting and modeling and had a habit of helping those in need, regularly visiting orphanages. Additionally, expensive clothing items were found in her room, some still with their tags, leading her father to question how she could afford such things if she were in financial distress.

Her father expressed his belief that something suspicious had occurred, pointing out the odd circumstances surrounding her death. He revealed that her body was discovered lying face down in a storeroom, with the flat’s doors locked in a strange manner. He condemned the person responsible, stating that they acted without fear of divine retribution. He also praised the Sindh Police for their diligent investigation, despite their lack of direct connection to Humaira.

Humaira’s mother shared that their last conversation took place in August 2024. Afterward, her phone went silent, and she assumed her daughter had traveled abroad, possibly to Turkey, and would reach out once back. Humaira had previously mentioned someone troubling her and had blocked her mobile SIM cards, though she did not provide further details.

The parents also dismissed rumors of family conflicts, emphasizing that they had always supported Humaira’s career in the entertainment industry and were proud of her achievements. Police reports indicated that her body was found on July 8, 2025, and it is believed to have been in the flat since October 2024, almost 10 months earlier. The family now seeks justice and hopes the truth behind Humaira’s death will come to light.