NATIONAL

Emergency drills conducted at Skardu Airport

By News Desk

SKARDU: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) held full-scale emergency response drills at Skardu International Airport to assess preparedness and coordination among various agencies in the event of a crisis. The drills, which took place on Wednesday, were supervised by the Airport Manager.

During the exercise, the chief fire and rescue officer provided a briefing on the crisis management strategy. The drill saw active participation from the airport staff, armed forces, civil institutions, and local district administration, ensuring a comprehensive response strategy in case of any emergency.

