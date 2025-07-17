CEO Caught on Jumbotron at Coldplay Concert Sparks Affair Allegations | VIDE

A tech CEO found himself at the center of cheating allegations after being caught in an intimate embrace with a coworker on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday night. The viral moment, which was shared widely on social media, showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot caught on the “kiss cam” at the event.

The footage, posted on TikTok by user @instaagrace, captured Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commenting, “Oh, look at these two,” as the camera panned over Byron and Cabot, who were seen in a close embrace. The two quickly separated, with Byron letting go of Cabot while she covered her face in embarrassment. Byron, also visibly uncomfortable, crouched down in an attempt to hide from the camera.

Byron, who became CEO of Astronomer, a New York-based data orchestration platform, in 2023, has been with the company since. Cabot joined the team nine months ago. She has since reportedly removed her second surname, Thornby, from her social media profiles, further fueling speculation.

The awkward scene quickly went viral, with users on social media joking about the situation and speculating about possible cheating on their spouses. One user commented, “lol if they’d have just stuck it out and smiled for the camera this would never have surfaced as virally as it did,” while another added, “Their spouses would have left them anyway once they learned of their Coldplay fetish.”

Astronomer has not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident.