A hostess of a private bus company was killed in a tragic road accident near Chak No 81-SB on Sargodha-Lahore Road. The incident occurred when a Lahore-bound bus collided with a dumper truck during a crossing near the village.

The victim, identified as Shumail Shaheen, a resident of Multan, died on the spot. Rescue 1122 officials confirmed the fatality on Wednesday.