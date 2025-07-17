NATIONAL

Batteries stolen from flood warning post disrupt monitoring system

News Desk
Unknown thieves have stolen six batteries from a flood warning post located on Nullah Leh at Pirwadhai, disrupting the flood monitoring system. The theft led to the disconnection of the post from the main flood control room, triggering an immediate response from the flood monitoring staff.

Upon arrival, the staff discovered broken locks and missing equipment at the post. The stolen batteries, which were part of the system since 2006, were critical for the functioning of the warning system. Flood Control Room In-charge Rizwan Ahmed filed a burglary case at the Ganjmandi police station. The incident is under investigation.

