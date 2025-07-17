At least 61 dead, several rescued in huge fire at hypermarket in Iraq’s Kut

KUT, IRAQ: At least 61 people have been killed and many more are missing following a devastating fire that broke out at the newly opened Corniche Hypermarket Mall in the city of Kut, located in the Wasit governorate of eastern Iraq.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that 14 charred bodies had been recovered, and 45 people had been rescued by civil defense teams from inside the building.

The fire erupted in the early hours of Thursday, engulfing the five-storey building, which had only opened a week earlier. Videos shared on social media show large flames and thick smoke pouring from the building, as firefighters battled throughout the night to control the fire. The incident occurred in both the hypermarket and a restaurant, with families shopping and dining at the time.

Provincial governor Mohammed al-Mayahi stated that some victims had been trapped under the debris, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing. Ambulances were seen transporting casualties to hospitals as late as 4 am, while firefighters continued to sift through the wreckage.

“The tragedy is a major shock,” Governor al-Mayahi said, adding that lawsuits have been filed against both the owner of the building and the mall operator. Preliminary investigation results will be made public within 48 hours, the governor confirmed.

Initial reports suggest that an electrical fault may have sparked the fire, though the exact cause remains unclear. Authorities have not ruled out negligence in enforcing building codes and fire safety regulations, as poor building standards have been blamed for past deadly incidents in Iraq.

A similar fire in 2021, at a hospital in Nasiriyah, killed over 60 people and was caused by highly flammable, illegal building materials.

The Corniche Hypermarket Mall fire has raised serious concerns about fire safety in commercial buildings in Iraq. The incident has deeply affected the community, with survivors recounting the horror of being trapped and unable to escape the flames.

One survivor, Nasir al-Quraishi, a doctor in his 50s, described losing five family members in the inferno, stating that an air conditioner exploded on the second floor before the fire rapidly spread.

The tragedy has prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to direct an investigation into the cause of the fire and to ensure that safety measures are reviewed across commercial buildings in Iraq. Authorities are also continuing to identify victims, many of whom have been badly burned, and provide medical care to the injured.

The fire comes just a year after a deadly incident in Nineveh province, where over 100 people died in a wedding hall fire, further highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive safety regulations and enforcement in Iraq’s commercial and public spaces.