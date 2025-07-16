UK lifts restrictions on Pakistani airlines after air safety improvements

The United Kingdom on Wednesday removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List, allowing Pakistani airlines to apply to operate flights to the UK. This decision followed a positive air safety inspection conducted by the UK Department for Transport at Islamabad International Airport, which deemed Pakistan’s security arrangements “satisfactory and in line with international standards.”

Alhamdulillah! PIA returns to UK skies 🇵🇰✈️

Grateful to Allah Almighty as Pakistan stands vindicated with the restoration of our airlines operations to the United Kingdom. The reckless and irresponsible statements made by PTI members caused irreparable reputational damage to… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 16, 2025

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been banned from flying to the UK, European Union, and United States in June 2020 after a deadly crash involving an Airbus A-320 in Karachi, which killed nearly 100 people. The EU ban was lifted last November, and now, with improvements in air safety, the UK has also lifted restrictions on Pakistani carriers.

The British High Commission in Islamabad confirmed the decision, stating that individual airlines still need to apply for permits to operate to the UK via the UK Civil Aviation Authority. British High Commissioner Jane Marriott praised the collaborative efforts between aviation experts in both countries, noting the importance of the safety improvements made.

After a sustained, independent, and technically driven process, the UK’s Air Safety Committee has lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers. It will take time for flights to resume, but this is an important step, and a testament to @official_pcaa’s air safety improvements. — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) July 16, 2025

Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif celebrated the milestone, commending the government’s continuous hard work over the past three years. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed the development, emphasizing the boost it would provide for travel and trade between the UK and Pakistan.