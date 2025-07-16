UK introduces e-visa for Pakistani students and workers

The United Kingdom has launched e-visas for Pakistani students and workers, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to enhance its border and immigration systems. This move comes just a day after the UK and Pakistan signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and decided to form the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to foster bilateral economic cooperation.

According to a statement from the British High Commission (BHC) in Islamabad, the UK government is replacing traditional physical immigration documents for most student and worker visas with a digital version called an e-visa. British High Commissioner Jane Marriott confirmed on social media that this change applies to most students and workers applying for visas longer than six months.

The e-visa is an online record of an individual’s immigration status in the UK, which aims to streamline the visa process, making it more secure and easier to manage. Millions of people have already used e-visas for other immigration routes, the BHC noted.

Eligibility for the e-visa includes students planning to stay for more than six months, as well as workers under various visa categories such as Skilled Worker, Global Talent, and Temporary Work routes. However, applicants for visitor visas or dependents will still need a physical visa.

The UK government had previously announced in 2024 that its immigration system would transition to a fully digital format, replacing physical documents with an online system.

For those with existing in-date physical visas, there is no need for any action. E-visa holders will also be able to link their travel documents to their UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) account, simplifying international travel.

This change is expected to make the visa process more convenient, allowing applicants to retain their passports and save time, as clarified by Marriott.