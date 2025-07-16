NATIONAL

UK introduces e-visa for Pakistani students and workers

By News Desk

The United Kingdom has launched e-visas for Pakistani students and workers, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to enhance its border and immigration systems. This move comes just a day after the UK and Pakistan signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and decided to form the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to foster bilateral economic cooperation.

According to a statement from the British High Commission (BHC) in Islamabad, the UK government is replacing traditional physical immigration documents for most student and worker visas with a digital version called an e-visa. British High Commissioner Jane Marriott confirmed on social media that this change applies to most students and workers applying for visas longer than six months.

The e-visa is an online record of an individual’s immigration status in the UK, which aims to streamline the visa process, making it more secure and easier to manage. Millions of people have already used e-visas for other immigration routes, the BHC noted.

Eligibility for the e-visa includes students planning to stay for more than six months, as well as workers under various visa categories such as Skilled Worker, Global Talent, and Temporary Work routes. However, applicants for visitor visas or dependents will still need a physical visa.

The UK government had previously announced in 2024 that its immigration system would transition to a fully digital format, replacing physical documents with an online system.

For those with existing in-date physical visas, there is no need for any action. E-visa holders will also be able to link their travel documents to their UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) account, simplifying international travel.

This change is expected to make the visa process more convenient, allowing applicants to retain their passports and save time, as clarified by Marriott.

Previous article
Ban on new construction around Hunza lakes proposed
Next article
Epaper_25-7-16 ISB
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt-registered groups to manage Zaireen’s travel from 2026

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that, starting January 1, 2026, only officially registered group organizers will be permitted to manage the travel of...

Supreme Court emphasizes dignity in taxpayer recovery process

State-funded legal aid initiative for the underprivileged launched

Sanaullah questions PTI’s motive behind protest calls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.