Teachers boycott headmaster appointment process in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: In Punjab, a significant number of senior teachers have boycotted the newly introduced selection process for headmasters, headmistresses, and principals in government high and higher secondary schools. This decision comes after the education department made it mandatory for applicants to undergo a test and interview as part of the appointment procedure.

A total of 17,854 teachers applied online for 5,297 vacant leadership positions, but senior teachers across all 42 districts of Punjab have rejected the testing requirement. Reports indicate that around 90 percent of senior male and female teachers have opted out of the process, leaving the majority of applications to be submitted by junior-scale teachers.

Leaders of teachers’ associations, including Shahid Mubarak, Basharat Iqbal Raja, and Shafiq Bhalowalia, have hailed the boycott as a success, highlighting the overwhelming support from senior educators.

The current vacancies have drawn attention to the shortage of educators in various categories, with 9,009 sanctioned posts for headmasters, headmistresses, and principals in public schools. Of these, 5,297 remain vacant. Additionally, there are large vacancies in other teaching positions across primary, middle, and high schools, raising concerns about the overall state of the education system in the province.

The teachers’ refusal to participate in the appointment process has put the spotlight on the ongoing challenges in Punjab’s education sector, including the underrepresentation of senior educators in key leadership roles.