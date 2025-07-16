NATIONAL

State-funded legal aid initiative for the underprivileged launched

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at providing legal representation to impoverished litigants across all levels of the judiciary, with the government covering the costs. This program seeks to ensure equal access to justice for all citizens, regardless of their financial standing.

During a meeting of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) in Quetta, Afridi shared plans to station a senior representative at each high court to liaise with district bar associations. These representatives will oversee justice sector initiatives and ensure the proper implementation of the new legal aid scheme at the grassroots level.

The initiative, spearheaded by the LJCP, will offer financial assistance for legal representation, with up to Rs50,000 being provided through District Legal Empowerment Committees. The bar associations will be responsible for nominating qualified lawyers for cases in district courts, high courts, and the Supreme Court.

Additionally, the LJCP has decided to place a senior representative in each province to ensure better coordination with district bar associations, raise awareness, and monitor local priorities. Chief Justice Afridi urged bar representatives to actively engage in judicial reform efforts and ensure that government support for bars is efficiently utilized.

The initiative marks a significant step towards making the judicial process more accessible to those who may not otherwise afford legal representation, promoting a fairer and more inclusive legal system.

News Desk
News Desk

