Sanaullah questions PTI’s motive behind protest calls

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, criticized PTI for seeking dialogue with the establishment instead of engaging with political figures, suggesting the party’s true aim was to destabilize the country through protests.

Sanaullah expressed concerns over PTI’s intentions, pointing to statements by PTI leader Gandapur that indicated the party’s desire to “destabilize the country,” especially following the government’s success in economic recovery, which was seen as an opportunity for national stability. He questioned what other agenda PTI might have beyond this.

Referring to PTI’s planned protests on August 5 and their 90-day schedule, Sanaullah stated that while peaceful protests are a democratic right, any attempts to disrupt the country would lead to legal action. He emphasized that destabilization has been PTI’s ongoing agenda, recalling their previous protests outside the IMF office against Pakistan receiving an emergency loan.

Sanaullah also dismissed the idea that the government would negotiate for Imran Khan’s release in a more generous manner. He pointed out that it was PTI’s own position that no discussions would take place regarding Imran’s release, as he had expressed his desire to be acquitted based on merit.