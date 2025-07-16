Queen Camilla Admits She Would Have ‘Taken Him’ As She Addresses Addition To Royal Household

Queen Camilla expressed her affection for a rescue dog during a visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, admitting she would have been tempted to adopt a Jack Russell cross named Dipsy. The Queen, who turns 78 on Thursday, July 17, shared her thoughts while opening a new garden designed specifically for rescue dogs at the well-known South London shelter.

The charming puppy had already found a new home by the time Camilla met him, but she still couldn’t help but remark, “I’d have taken him.” The new garden was a collaboration with renowned broadcaster and gardener Monty Don and features inscribed bricks dedicated to Royal dogs, including Moley, Camilla’s own rescue dog, who joined the Royal Family on Boxing Day.

A social media post later announced Moley’s arrival, with a playful note from the Palace: “Whilst Moley was keeping cool at home, he wishes he could have been reunited with some of his old friends.” Although the Queen attended the event, she revealed that Moley stayed behind due to the heat.

During the event, which was also attended by figures like Sue Perkins, David Gandy, Amanda Holden, and Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Camilla shared her excitement about the new garden. “I saw it at the planning stage, I saw it at Chelsea, and I’ve seen it here, where it’s going to be so wonderful for all the dogs to roam around,” she said.

As the Queen welcomes more furry members into the Royal canine family, she has also been reflecting on her husband, King Charles III’s health and work commitments. Earlier this year, Camilla spoke publicly about her concern for the King’s well-being following his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. She noted that although his dedication to his duties is admirable, it also risks putting additional strain on his recovery.

“I think he loves his work and it keeps him going,” she explained. “I think it’s wonderful, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem. That’s what he’s driven by, helping others.”

A royal official echoed Camilla’s sentiments, emphasizing the King’s passion for his work and his commitment to making a positive impact. “As people will have seen, the King enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible,” the official said. “In this role, as when Prince of Wales, he knows he is fortunate to be in a position to make a difference, and is determined to do just that.”