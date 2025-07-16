Punjab law amendment ensures full salaries for CM Punjab, other top officials during leave

ISLAMABAD: A recent law passed by the Punjab Assembly guarantees that the Chief Minister of Punjab, ministers, the speaker, and the deputy speaker will continue to receive their full salaries even while on leave. The claim, which circulated on social media, has been confirmed as true.

The Punjab Public Representatives’ Law Amendment Act 2025, which was passed on July 1, 2025, amends several previous laws regarding the salary entitlements of top provincial officials. Under the new law, these officials are entitled to receive their entire salary even if they are absent from sessions or on leave, a change from the prior rule that deducted a portion of their pay during such absences.

Before the amendment, the chief minister and ministers faced significant salary reductions when on leave. For instance, the chief minister received only Rs39,000 (about 22% of their original salary) during leave, and ministers were paid Rs35,000 (35% of their salary). However, after a salary revision in December 2024, the pay for ministers, the speaker, and the deputy speaker was significantly increased. Ministers now receive Rs960,000, the speaker earns Rs950,000, and the deputy speaker’s salary was raised to Rs775,000.

The new law allows these officials to continue receiving the full salary, including during leave periods. Lawyer Rida Hosain confirmed the amendments and noted that the changes are also applied retroactively from December 2024.

The decision to grant full salaries, regardless of attendance, has drawn attention on social media, with many users questioning the fairness of such a move, particularly during times of economic strain.