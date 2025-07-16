President, PM discuss country’s political, security, economic situation

PM Shehbaz, President Zardari meet at President’s House, reaffirm commitment to work together for stability, progress and prosperity of the country

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to work together for the stability, progress, and prosperity of the country.

The resolve was renewed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held at the President’s House on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Presidency after the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of growing speculation about the upcoming 27th constitutional amendment and the claim that President Zardari may soon step down, potentially paving the way for the army chief to assume the country’s presidency.

The meeting was also attended by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and PM’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, said the statement.

“The meeting involved discussions on the country’s political, economic, and security situation. The state of law and order in the country and measures against terrorism were also discussed.

صدرِ مملکت آصف علی زرداری سے وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی ایوانِ صدر میں ملاقات۔ ملاقات میں وفاقی وزرا برائے دفاع خواجہ محمد آصف، منصوبہ بندی، ترقی و خصوصی اقدامات احسن اقبال ، قانون و انصاف اعظم نذیر تارڑ، محسن نقوی، اور وزیراعظم کے مشیر برائے سیاسی و عوامی امور رانا ثناء… pic.twitter.com/rWvL6iiUpK — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 15, 2025

“The prime minister briefed the president on the government’s measures to improve the economy. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for the country’s stability, development, and prosperity,” the statement said.

The reports on social media claim that work is underway to replace the current parliamentary system with a presidential form of government. Some reports also claim that President Zardari has set one condition for his exit—a key role for his son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the new dispensation.

Naqvi said earlier this month that there were no plans to remove President Zardari and dismissed the reports about any such move.

He had to dismiss the reports again last week, claiming that the country was shifting to a presidential system and that Field Marshal Asim Munir would replace Zardari as head of state.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief of army staff (COAS). I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion—nor does any such idea exist—about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” Naqvi had posted on X.

We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the Chief of Army Staff. I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion,nor does any such idea exist,about the President being asked… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) July 10, 2025

He said the president enjoyed a strong and respe­ctful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces. “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”