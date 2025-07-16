PECA amendments aim to protect, not suppress: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar clarified on Wednesday that the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the establishment of a new national agency are aimed at addressing rising digital threats rather than silencing free speech.

Speaking in Islamabad, Tarar emphasized that the new legislation seeks to improve accountability in the online space and protect vulnerable communities, particularly women.

His comments came in response to mounting concerns over freedom of expression, especially following a recent court ruling that suspended the ban on 27 YouTube channels operated by journalists and commentators.

These channels had been blocked under PECA provisions after the newly formed National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) accused them of spreading anti-state and defamatory content.

“These laws are not meant to suppress free speech,” Tarar stated. “Even the best democracies maintain systems of justice and accountability.” He went on to explain that the primary objective of the legislation is to make online spaces safer, especially for vulnerable communities at risk in society.

Tarar also warned about the dangers posed by the misuse of social media, which he described as one of the most significant challenges in modern times. Referencing a report from the World Economic Forum, he noted that the spread of fake news and propaganda on digital platforms represents a global threat. “Anyone can easily incite violence on these platforms,” he added.

The minister acknowledged that all political parties share responsibility for the unchecked spread of misinformation online and called for a collective effort to promote responsible digital conduct. He pointed out the rapid expansion of social media and the shift from traditional print media to digital platforms, which he said had evolved with minimal oversight.

Tarar also urged political leaders to use their social media platforms for constructive dialogue, highlighting issues such as gender discrimination and patriarchy.

“While entertainment and fashion accounts attract millions of followers, social media should be used to address real social issues,” he concluded, advocating for a new framework to ensure digital platforms work for inclusive and meaningful discussions.