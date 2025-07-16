Mutilated camel in Sanghar walks again with prosthetic leg

KARACHI: A year after suffering a brutal injury in Sindh’s Sanghar district, a camel named Cammie has taken her first steps with the help of a prosthetic leg, marking a significant milestone in her recovery. The camel had her front leg amputated in June 2024 by a landlord, allegedly as punishment for foraging for fodder in his field. The incident led to the arrest of six suspects involved in the crime.

Cammie was rescued and brought to the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Benji Project for Animal Welfare in Karachi, where she received intensive care. On Tuesday, the shelter shared an emotional update, showcasing a video of Cammie walking again with her new prosthetic limb.

“It’s been a year of tears, setbacks, rehab, pain, and quiet perseverance. A year where we were told to give up, but we chose to stand by her,” the shelter’s team stated. The team’s dedication, along with the unwavering support from the Sindh government and notable political figures such as PPP MNA Shazia Marri and PPP Senator Quratulain Marri, has played a crucial role in Cammie’s recovery.

The Marri sisters, who had expressed outrage over the camel’s mutilation last year, praised the ongoing efforts to restore Cammie’s health, highlighting that the journey was a collective effort of dedication and hard work.

Shazia Marri shared her joy, stating, “There’s no greater feeling than when months of hard work, care, and consistent efforts pay off!” Meanwhile, Quratulain Marri praised the team for their continued care, calling them the “superstars” of the mission.