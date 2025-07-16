NATIONAL

Man sues airline after being mistakenly flown to Jeddah

By News Desk

KARACHI: A case of alleged airline negligence has prompted an engineer to approach the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking justice. Malik Shahzain, who was mistakenly flown to Jeddah instead of his intended destination, Karachi, has filed a petition claiming gross negligence by the airline and immigration authorities.

Shahzain, an engineer, was scheduled to travel from Lahore to Karachi, but was wrongly boarded onto a flight bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Upon arrival, Saudi authorities detained him, questioned him, and eventually deported him back to Lahore. According to Shahzain, the entire ordeal caused him significant mental distress and public humiliation.

The petition, filed through Advocate Nawaz Dahri, highlights the lack of a passport or documentation, raising serious concerns about how the airline and immigration authorities failed to detect the error. Shahzain is calling for a thorough investigation and the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to look into the incident, emphasizing that it may not only be an issue of negligence but could also point to potential human trafficking.

He has demanded accountability from the airline and immigration authorities for the lapse in security and for the distress caused to him during the entire incident. Shahzain’s case underscores the need for a deeper investigation into systemic failures in handling international travel procedures.

