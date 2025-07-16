NATIONAL

Major roads to be illuminated with solar-powered lights by September

By News Desk

KARACHI: In a major step towards urban development and sustainability, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a project to install solar-powered streetlights on key roads in the city. Mayor Murtaza Wahab has set a deadline of September 30, 2025, for the completion of this initiative, which aims to light up prominent city roads while promoting green energy.

The project will cover major roads including Sharae Faisal, Marine Drive (Clifton), Shahrah-e-Iran, and Shahrah-e-Firdous. The procurement process for over 1,000 solar poles and lights has already been completed, with the consignment expected to arrive in Karachi by the second week of August.

During a high-level meeting, Mayor Wahab emphasized that the solarisation of these roads would not only enhance public lighting but also lead to significant savings in electricity costs. The project will be accompanied by a five-year post-installation operation and maintenance plan to ensure its long-term success. The mayor further instructed that there be no delays and warned of strict actions for non-compliance with the project timeline.

