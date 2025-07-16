Knox Jolie-Pitt Dominates Muay Thai Competition with a Victory, Channeling Dad Brad’s Legacy

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 17, has proven he’s a chip off the old block with his recent Muay Thai win, showcasing his incredible focus and discipline. Following a win at the Born to Win Combat Sport competition in Los Angeles, the teenager has earned admiration not just for his athleticism but for his intense dedication to the sport.

While Knox shares a complicated relationship with his father, Brad Pitt, the teen’s passion for Muay Thai seems to echo his dad’s tough-guy image from Fight Club. His intense training and impressive physique have made it clear that he’s ready for more than just competition – he’s on track to carve out his own path.

The young fighter, who celebrated his 17th birthday on July 12, competes under strict rules that prohibit knockouts but still requires high-level skill. Despite the semi-contact nature of the event, Knox showed up prepared with his hands wrapped and gloves in tow, ready to push his limits. His mom, Angelina Jolie, and twin sister, Vivienne, cheered from the sidelines, celebrating his victory as he proudly posed with his medal.

Knox’s dedication to his craft mirrors the success his siblings have found in their respective pursuits. While Vivienne has been focusing on theater, Shiloh has gone viral with her dance moves, proving that the Jolie-Pitt kids are making their own marks in various fields.

With their 18th birthday approaching, it remains to be seen whether Knox and Vivienne will follow in Shiloh’s footsteps and drop their father’s surname, as has already been the case for their sister. However, Brad is reportedly eager to make amends with his twins before that milestone, hoping to restore their relationship. If he manages to reconcile, perhaps we’ll see him supporting Knox at his next sparring event.