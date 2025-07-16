Kendall and Kylie Jenner Skip Half-Brother Brody’s Wedding Over ‘Vicious’ Family Feud

Family tensions have reportedly kept Kendall and Kylie Jenner from attending their half-brother Brody Jenner’s wedding to Tia Blanco, according to sources. The conflict, primarily stemming from long-standing issues between Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, and the sisters’ mother, Kris Jenner, has continued to affect their relationships.

While Kendall and Kylie could have attended Brody’s wedding at Linda Thompson’s Malibu home over the weekend, they chose not to. A source stated that the sisters decided not to make the wedding a priority.

The animosity between Linda and Kris has been ongoing for decades, and this has reportedly led to a strained relationship between Brody and Kris. An insider revealed that Brody holds lingering resentment towards Kris, often blaming her for the family’s fractured dynamics.

Kendall has made efforts to reconnect with her father Caitlyn Jenner’s side of the family, but Kylie has reportedly aligned herself more with the Kardashian side. A source explained that Kylie feels disconnected from the Jenner family, saying she feels more at home with the Kardashians and shares little in common with her father’s side.

In a statement to Page Six, representatives for Kendall, Kylie, and Brody did not offer any immediate comment.

TMZ reported that Kendall and Kylie did not attend the wedding because they didn’t want to steal the spotlight from Brody and his new wife. A source close to the family emphasized that despite the drama, there is still love between Brody and his half-sisters.

While Kendall and Kylie were absent, Caitlyn Jenner did attend the wedding, which had around 60-70 guests. This event took place just two weeks after Caitlyn tragically lost her long-time friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, in an ATV accident.

Caitlyn, 75, shares Brody, 41, and his brother Brandon, 44, with her second ex-wife Linda Thompson. Caitlyn also shares two other children, Burt Jenner, 46, and Cassandra Marino, 45, with her first wife Chrystie Scott. Her daughters, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, were born from her marriage to Kris Jenner, her third ex-wife.