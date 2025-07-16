NATIONAL

July monsoon brings heavier rains across Pakistan, sparking flood fears

By News Desk

KARACHI/LAHORE: This year’s monsoon season has brought notably heavier rainfall to most parts of Pakistan, surpassing the rainfall levels recorded in July 2024, according to a report by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The increased rainfall has raised concerns about flooding, particularly in regions along the River Indus.

Between July 1 and July 14, 2025, rainfall exceeded last year’s levels in nearly all regions, except for Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan, which continued to experience below-normal precipitation. Punjab saw a significant surge, receiving 81.6% more rainfall than usual, up from 72.4% above normal levels last year. Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also experienced increases in rainfall, with Balochistan recording the most dramatic rise—187% above normal levels.

However, Sindh remains drier than usual, experiencing a 66.2% decrease in rainfall compared to normal levels, continuing a trend seen in 2024. Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan also saw lower-than-average rainfall for the second consecutive year.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warnings about rising water levels in rivers due to the combination of monsoon rains and glacial melt. There have been reports of low-level flooding in areas like Tarbela and Taunsa along the Indus River, though other major rivers, including the Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum, and Sutlej, are currently at safe levels. The weather pattern is expected to continue until July 17, 2025.

News Desk

