Israeli airstrike hits near Syrian presidential palace amid escalating tensions

DAMASCUS: An Israeli airstrike targeted an area near the presidential palace in Syria’s capital, Damascus, on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Israeli-Syrian conflict. The airstrikes, which also hit areas near Syria’s army and defense ministry headquarters, come as Israel has intensified its military actions on Syrian soil.

The airstrikes caused substantial damage to the Syrian defense ministry, as shown in live coverage on Al Jazeera TV. The strikes appear to be part of Israel’s broader strategy of targeting key military and government facilities in Syria.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to the Syrian government, urging them to avoid attacking the Druze population in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, where recent clashes have erupted. Israel’s military officials also stated that they would not allow the Syrian army to establish a military presence along their shared border, and pledged to protect the Druze minority from further harm.

In addition, Israel has been in close communication with the United States regarding the situation, with officials confirming their readiness for any possible developments. Israel’s focus remains on ensuring the safety of the Druze population and maintaining security along its borders.

The Syrian army has been criticized for its failure to protect the Druze people, and Israel has stated that the Syrian government is part of the ongoing crisis rather than a solution.

This story is developing, and further updates will follow as more details emerge.