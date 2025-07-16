IHC orders investigation into rising online blasphemy cases involving youth

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government to launch a probe into the increasing number of online blasphemy cases, particularly involving young individuals. The court’s decision follows numerous appeals from families whose members have been caught in these cases, often due to their online activity in WhatsApp groups.

The cases have surged since 2022, with several young men being arrested for allegedly committing blasphemy, often through their participation in online discussions. Rights groups and law enforcement officials suggest that private law firms are involved in hunting down potential offenders, using volunteers to monitor online platforms for blasphemous content.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, presiding over the case, ordered that a commission be formed within the next 30 days to investigate the issue. The commission will be required to submit its findings within a four-month period. This directive provides hope for the families affected by these allegations, as lawyer Imaan Mazari, who represents the families, expressed optimism that their concerns would finally be addressed.

A report from the National Commission for Human Rights, published last October, revealed that 767 individuals, predominantly young men, were in jail awaiting trial for blasphemy accusations. Mazari highlighted the severe emotional toll these cases have on families, stating that even if individuals are acquitted, the stigma from such serious charges often lingers for life.

A leaked report from Punjab Police in 2024 uncovered a suspicious network allegedly targeting youth for blasphemy cases, possibly motivated by financial gain. One of the most prominent groups involved in prosecuting these cases is the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan (LCBP), a lawyer group actively pursuing such cases.

While blasphemy charges in Pakistan carry severe consequences, including the possibility of a death sentence, no executions have occurred for blasphemy in the country. Despite this, the legal process remains a daunting ordeal for those caught up in these accusations.

A relative of one of the accused expressed hope that the newly appointed commission will bring justice and provide an avenue for the truth to be revealed. The investigation is expected to bring further clarity and potentially offer some relief to the families involved.