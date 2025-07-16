NATIONAL

Heavy rain paralyzes Hyderabad, power outages blamed for drainage failure

By News Desk

HYDERABAD: A sudden half-hour downpour on Monday afternoon caused severe flooding in several parts of Hyderabad, leaving many areas submerged in ankle- to knee-deep sewage-mixed rainwater. The downtown city and low-lying areas were the hardest hit, with residents and traders reporting water entering their shops and homes. The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded up to 53 millimetres of rainfall, which was preceded by a short, intense dust storm.

The storm caused significant damage, including one fatality when the roof of a shop in the Timber Market collapsed, killing Naek Muhammad from Moro town in Naushehro Feroze district. Additionally, dozens of trees and signboards were uprooted by the strong gusts. Several people, including Nazim Chaang, Farzand Ali, and Roshan Ali, were injured in the incident.

Power outages followed the heavy rains, with the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) blaming the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for the failure of drainage pumping stations. The drainage stations were unable to function due to the lack of electricity, leading to widespread flooding across the city.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the flooding and was briefed by HMC Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro about the situation. The mayor informed the CM that the power outages had caused the drainage systems to stop working, leading to the accumulation of rainwater in many areas. The CM ordered prompt action to drain the water and restore normalcy.

Citizens expressed their frustration on social media, sharing videos of the flooded streets and questioning the government’s preparedness to handle such rain-related challenges, especially after spending large amounts of money on drainage infrastructure. Areas such as Haider Chowk, Station Road, Thandi Sarak, Paretabad, and parts of Latifabad and Qasimabad were among those heavily flooded.

HESCO later explained that the collapse of 12 transmission towers had disrupted power supply to 18 grid stations, affecting more than 100 feeders. While around 100 feeders were restored by nightfall, 52 feeders remained without power due to fallen trees damaging transmission lines.

Previous article
13 injured as speeding bus overturns on Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway
Next article
10 SBCA officials jailed in Lyari building collapse case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ban on new construction around Hunza lakes proposed

HUNZA: The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Department has called for a five-year ban on the construction of hotels, motels, and commercial residences around Hunza's three...

Govt-registered groups to manage Zaireen’s travel from 2026

Supreme Court emphasizes dignity in taxpayer recovery process

State-funded legal aid initiative for the underprivileged launched

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.