NATIONAL

Govt-registered groups to manage Zaireen’s travel from 2026

By News Desk

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that, starting January 1, 2026, only officially registered group organizers will be permitted to manage the travel of Zaireen (pilgrims) to Iraq. This move follows a trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq’s interior ministers in Tehran, aimed at improving the travel arrangements for pilgrims visiting both countries.

Naqvi expressed gratitude to his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, for hosting the conference and stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by pilgrims traveling to Iraq and Iran. He highlighted that the newly established system will ensure a streamlined process, ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

The registration process for “Zaireen Group Organizers” is already underway. Under this system, only those pilgrims who are granted special embassy-issued visas will be allowed to travel independently. The organizers will be responsible for ensuring the safe return of the pilgrims, and the new policy is expected to reduce the issues of illegal travel and overstaying.

The interior minister also commended the efforts of both the Iranian and Iraqi governments in managing the large crowds of pilgrims. He praised Iran’s leadership and reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for Iran, particularly during recent conflicts. Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to standing with Iran, condemning any attacks on the country, and affirming the right to self-defense.

Previous article
Supreme Court emphasizes dignity in taxpayer recovery process
Next article
Ban on new construction around Hunza lakes proposed
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ban on new construction around Hunza lakes proposed

HUNZA: The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Department has called for a five-year ban on the construction of hotels, motels, and commercial residences around Hunza's three...

Supreme Court emphasizes dignity in taxpayer recovery process

State-funded legal aid initiative for the underprivileged launched

Sanaullah questions PTI’s motive behind protest calls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.