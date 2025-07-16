Govt-registered groups to manage Zaireen’s travel from 2026

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that, starting January 1, 2026, only officially registered group organizers will be permitted to manage the travel of Zaireen (pilgrims) to Iraq. This move follows a trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq’s interior ministers in Tehran, aimed at improving the travel arrangements for pilgrims visiting both countries.

Naqvi expressed gratitude to his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, for hosting the conference and stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by pilgrims traveling to Iraq and Iran. He highlighted that the newly established system will ensure a streamlined process, ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

The registration process for “Zaireen Group Organizers” is already underway. Under this system, only those pilgrims who are granted special embassy-issued visas will be allowed to travel independently. The organizers will be responsible for ensuring the safe return of the pilgrims, and the new policy is expected to reduce the issues of illegal travel and overstaying.

The interior minister also commended the efforts of both the Iranian and Iraqi governments in managing the large crowds of pilgrims. He praised Iran’s leadership and reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for Iran, particularly during recent conflicts. Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to standing with Iran, condemning any attacks on the country, and affirming the right to self-defense.