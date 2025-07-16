Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.
Gold Prices In Pakistan Today – July 16th, 2025
Must Read
Ban on new construction around Hunza lakes proposed
HUNZA: The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Department has called for a five-year ban on the construction of hotels, motels, and commercial residences around Hunza's three...
1WIN Android APK – safe, tested, and full of winning opportunities. Download now!