NATIONAL

ECP updates reserved seats allocation: PML-N gains one, JUI-F loses minority seat

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the updated list of reserved seats, confirming that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have secured nine reserved seats for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

This update follows a decision taken by the electoral watchdog a day earlier.

According to the latest allocation, the PML-N has gained one additional reserved seat for women, while the JUI-F has lost one. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been allotted five reserved seats for women, a decrease of one compared to previous allocations.

In addition to the changes in reserved women’s seats, the notification confirming the victory of JUI-F’s Gurpal Singh, a minority member, has been withdrawn. Similarly, the victory notifications for JUI-F’s Bilqis and PPP’s Sajida Begum have also been revoked.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Syeda Sonia Hussain’s victory notification has been issued. A toss will be conducted between the Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI-Parliamentarians to decide the allocation of one remaining reserved seat.

The updated distribution now sees the PML-N and JUI-F each holding nine reserved seats, the PPP holding five, and both the ANP and PTI-Parliamentarians receiving one reserved seat each. This marks a significant development in the ongoing allocation process, which has been subject to political debate and legal scrutiny.

Previous article
Gaza death toll mounts with 51 killed on Wednesday
Next article
Missing persons— just a cover
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Missing persons— just a cover

The narrative built around the issue of "missing persons" in Balochistan is, in fact, part of a deep-rooted conspiracy— engineered with Indian backing and...

Gaza death toll mounts with 51 killed on Wednesday

Trump and Netanyahu’s Bloody Path to ‘Peace’

That missed tax target

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.