ECP updates reserved seats allocation: PML-N gains one, JUI-F loses minority seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the updated list of reserved seats, confirming that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have secured nine reserved seats for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

This update follows a decision taken by the electoral watchdog a day earlier.

According to the latest allocation, the PML-N has gained one additional reserved seat for women, while the JUI-F has lost one. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been allotted five reserved seats for women, a decrease of one compared to previous allocations.

In addition to the changes in reserved women’s seats, the notification confirming the victory of JUI-F’s Gurpal Singh, a minority member, has been withdrawn. Similarly, the victory notifications for JUI-F’s Bilqis and PPP’s Sajida Begum have also been revoked.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Syeda Sonia Hussain’s victory notification has been issued. A toss will be conducted between the Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI-Parliamentarians to decide the allocation of one remaining reserved seat.

The updated distribution now sees the PML-N and JUI-F each holding nine reserved seats, the PPP holding five, and both the ANP and PTI-Parliamentarians receiving one reserved seat each. This marks a significant development in the ongoing allocation process, which has been subject to political debate and legal scrutiny.