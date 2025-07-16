ECP disqualifies Jamshed Dasti over fake degree

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Jamshed Dasti, a Member of the National Assembly, for possessing a fake academic degree. The decision follows the acceptance of a reference sent by the Speaker of the National Assembly and two petitions seeking Dasti’s disqualification.

A three-member bench of the ECP, led by Nisar Durrani, heard the case, where it was revealed that Dasti had listed an FA (Intermediate) qualification on his nomination papers, despite not having completed his matriculation. His matriculation certificate from the Karachi Board was later found to be incomplete. In response to these findings, the ECP ruled that Dasti should be disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, along with sections of the Elections Act, 2017. Legal proceedings have been directed to be initiated against him.

Dasti, who was elected from NA-175 Muzaffargarh in the previous general elections, had already faced legal challenges regarding his academic credentials. The case was initially brought to light in May, when the ECP decided to have his credentials authenticated.

Meanwhile, the ECP has rejected the request of opposition leader Omar Ayub to dismiss the case concerning his asset declarations. Ayub had argued that the notice issued by the ECP was in violation of procedural rules, as it was sent after the prescribed timeline. However, the ECP upheld the notice, with Election Commission member Shah Mohammad affirming that it had been issued within the appropriate timeframe. The hearing of Ayub’s case will continue on July 29.