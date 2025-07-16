Communities need to ‘learn to live with floods’, says IRSA member

KARACHI: Engineer Ehsan Leghari, Sindh’s representative at the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), emphasized the need for communities to “learn to live with floods” during a seminar focused on the impact of environmental changes and disaster preparedness. He acknowledged that while natural disasters like floods are inevitable due to environmental factors, the lack of effective governance and disaster management practices only exacerbates the situation.

The seminar, organized jointly by MetaMeta Research Netherlands and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, aimed to review the lessons learned from the catastrophic floods of 2022 and explore strategies to minimize future losses.

Leghari highlighted several critical issues contributing to the recurrent flooding in Sindh, including the unfinished Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) and Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) projects, weak barrage embankments, and illegal encroachments along canal banks. He stated that the 2010 and 2022 floods had revealed significant vulnerabilities in the region’s infrastructure.

“Now is the time to formulate a comprehensive strategy for flood preparedness,” Leghari said, stressing the importance of proactive measures to reduce future damage and ensure the safety of vulnerable communities.