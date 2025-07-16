Boy drowns in school swimming pool in Lahore

LAHORE: A tragic incident unfolded at a private school in Khayaban-e-Jinnah when a 13-year-old boy drowned in the school’s swimming pool. The victim, identified as Saad, was accompanying his younger brother to the pool and was not a student of the school.

Sources reveal that the incident occurred in the presence of a swimming coach. Saad lost consciousness while in the pool and was immediately rushed to a hospital on Raiwind Road. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

In the aftermath of the incident, the school announced the suspension of swimming classes until July 19 and canceled an upcoming inter-campus competition.

Saad’s father, Javaid Iqbal, expressed his dissatisfaction with the school’s lack of first aid facilities. He also claimed that the school did not have a vehicle available to transport his son to the hospital, further raising concerns about the institution’s preparedness for emergencies.